Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

