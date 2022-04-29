Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.55 target price for the company.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 158,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 74.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,559,000 after buying an additional 4,378,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

