Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

