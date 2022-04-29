Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 77,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

