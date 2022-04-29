Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $449,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $78.43.

