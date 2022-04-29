Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $468,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28,039.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 442,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 143,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

