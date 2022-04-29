Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 164,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.00% of Ross Stores worth $402,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

