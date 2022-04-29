Bank of America Corp DE Has $371.89 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $371,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $359.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.