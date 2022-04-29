Bank of America Corp DE Has $389.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $389,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 62,797 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

