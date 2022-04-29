Bank of America Corp DE Sells 89,995 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $435,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

SIVB stock opened at $515.32 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.59 and its 200-day moving average is $637.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

