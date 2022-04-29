Bank OZK Acquires 504 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.48. 22,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

