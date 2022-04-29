Bank OZK Acquires 70 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 180,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of ABBV traded down $13.27 on Friday, hitting $143.04. 906,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

