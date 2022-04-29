Bank OZK Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 75,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.61. 376,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $309.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

