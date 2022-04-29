Bank OZK Has $745,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $17.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,144. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.