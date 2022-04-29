Bank OZK Has $900,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank OZK decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $126.09. 143,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,086. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

