Bank OZK Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

