Bank OZK Purchases 459 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank OZK raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 2,213,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

