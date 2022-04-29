Bank OZK Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.32. 119,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

