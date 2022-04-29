Bank OZK Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.27. 45,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.