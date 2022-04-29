BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BKU stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

