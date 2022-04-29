Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.50 ($54.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.10) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.52 ($45.72).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.95 ($36.51) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.47.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

