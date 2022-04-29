Barclays Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($61.18) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($81.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,700 ($85.39) to GBX 6,500 ($82.84) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,691 ($72.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,840.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,274.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £92.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.49) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.