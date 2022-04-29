Barclays Boosts Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 268

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from SEK 231 to SEK 268 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

