Barclays Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $24.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $775.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

