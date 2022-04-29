Barclays Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $16.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

