Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $260.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.10.

Shares of LII stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $216.83 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

