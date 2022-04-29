Barclays Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.38.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.