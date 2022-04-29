Barclays Increases Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $8.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

EOLS stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,184. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $612.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 615,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

