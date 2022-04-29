Barclays Raises GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,800

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.27. 428,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,292. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

