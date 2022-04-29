Barclays Trims Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Target Price to €52.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

