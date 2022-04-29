Barclays Trims Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

