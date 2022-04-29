Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

NYSE:BAX opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.



