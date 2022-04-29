Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

BTEGF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 457,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.72. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

