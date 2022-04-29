Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 457,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

