Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Beauty Health has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

