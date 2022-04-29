Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to at least $6.00 EPS.

BZH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 622,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,553. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

