Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,578. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $484.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

