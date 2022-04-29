Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Investec lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.57.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.