Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.57.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

