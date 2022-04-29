Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,189 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Alleghany worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Y stock traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $841.69. 200,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $766.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.10.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

