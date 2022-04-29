Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,955 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

