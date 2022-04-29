Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.04. 89,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.