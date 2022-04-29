Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $18 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,664 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.76. 778,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

