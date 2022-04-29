Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.