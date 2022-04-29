Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.47.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $38.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $756.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $727.59 and a 200 day moving average of $759.49. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

