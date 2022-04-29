Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $35.78 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,021,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

