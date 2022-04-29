Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $777,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

