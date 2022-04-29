Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,139 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.21. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,865. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.