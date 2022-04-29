Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.06.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

