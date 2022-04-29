Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,974 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. 1,739,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,094. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

