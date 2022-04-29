Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,265 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 419,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,612,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $367.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

